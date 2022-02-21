Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-1

(nine, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-5-2

(three, one, five, two)

Pick 5 Midday

4-6-2-6-1

(four, six, two, six, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $37 million

