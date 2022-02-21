OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
9-5-1
(nine, five, one)
3-1-5-2
(three, one, five, two)
4-6-2-6-1
(four, six, two, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: $37 million
In Other News
1
62 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
2
Kings Island conducting job fair today
3
Butler County closer to making mental health crisis center reality
4
Survey reveals nearly half of school superintendents plan to leave jobs
5
Hamilton takes temporary ownership of parcel so Rossville Flats project...