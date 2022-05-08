OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-5

(five, three, five)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-4-8

(zero, four, four, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

1-3-2-9-1

(one, three, two, nine, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $59 million

