OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
5-3-5
(five, three, five)
0-4-4-8
(zero, four, four, eight)
1-3-2-9-1
(one, three, two, nine, one)
Estimated jackpot: $59 million
In Other News
1
Police 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at FOP lodge in Hamilton
2
Rancor and rifts: Lakota board member Boddy’s actions lead into next...
3
Butler County hires recruiter to fill executive vacancies
4
Front-line heroes: Area school nurses awarded, touted as pandemic...
5
McCrabb: Mother’s Day never will be the same for me