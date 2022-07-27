OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 1,025,000,000
3-7-1
(three, seven, one)
8-2-2-5
(eight, two, two, five)
4-8-9-7-1
(four, eight, nine, seven, one)
Estimated jackpot: 145,000,000
