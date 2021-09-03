OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $323 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-4

(two, two, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-8-3

(one, one, eight, three)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-5-6-8

(one, eight, five, six, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $367 million

