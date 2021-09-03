OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $323 million
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
1-1-8-3
(one, one, eight, three)
1-8-5-6-8
(one, eight, five, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $367 million
