OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-1-9-7

(nine, one, nine, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

1-1-9-7-5

(one, one, nine, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $132 million

