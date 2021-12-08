OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
7-2-1-6
(seven, two, one, six)
8-4-5-3
(eight, four, five, three)
3-1-5-1-4
(three, one, five, one, four)
3-8-4-6-0
(three, eight, four, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $291 million
13-16-19-27-36
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $224,000
In Other News
1
Fitton Center in Hamilton hosting holiday shows
2
Investment group buys land in Fairfield for new speculative industrial...
3
Middletown Schools board approves teacher contract
4
Most Miami University students, workers met vaccine mandate deadline
5
Mega-development in Ross Twp. awaits county commission approval