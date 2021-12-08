OH Lottery

journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-9

(two, eight, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

Pick 4 Evening

7-2-1-6

(seven, two, one, six)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-5-3

(eight, four, five, three)

Pick 5 Evening

3-1-5-1-4

(three, one, five, one, four)

Pick 5 Midday

3-8-4-6-0

(three, eight, four, six, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $291 million

Rolling Cash 5

13-16-19-27-36

(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $224,000

