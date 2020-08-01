X

OH Lottery

news | Updated 13 hours ago
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto

09-11-20-22-24-25, Kicker: 7-0-7-2-4-0

(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five; Kicker: seven, zero, seven, two, four, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $24 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-1

(three, four, one)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

Pick 4 Evening

6-7-7-3

(six, seven, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-6-9

(three, one, six, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

4-8-3-3-5

(four, eight, three, three, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-9-6-0-7

(zero, nine, six, zero, seven)

Powerball

06-25-36-43-48, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(six, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Rolling Cash 5

02-07-22-28-35

(two, seven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

