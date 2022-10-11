OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-7-0

(eight, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-3-4-3

(six, three, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

8-9-7-5-9

(eight, nine, seven, five, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 421,000,000

