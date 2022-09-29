OH Lottery

BreakingNews
New initiative will provide Ohio teachers with mental health crisis training
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-3

(three, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-7-3

(six, two, seven, three)

Pick 5 Midday

8-2-8-5-5

(eight, two, eight, five, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000

