Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-0-1

(one, six, zero, one)

Pick 5 Midday

0-4-7-5-1

(zero, four, seven, five, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

In Other News
1
Sheriff’s deputy pulls puppy from frozen pond in Butler County
2
Driver in Tylersville Road crash attempted to flee; portion of road...
3
New state COVID-19 contact tracing rules welcomed by local schools
4
Hamilton announces streets planned for upcoming levy-paid resurfacing
5
Butler County auditor won’t drop re-election bid despite legal troubles
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top