OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
2-1-3
(two, one, three)
8-3-9-8
(eight, three, nine, eight)
9-8-5-8-4
(nine, eight, five, eight, four)
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
In Other News
1
Hamilton police investigate shooting in Walgreens parking lot
2
Hamilton residents may apply for money to help improve their...
3
5 uplifting stories: Miami University grads ink multi-million deal, 20...
4
Former Fairfield man charged on 10 counts in online romance scam
5
PHOTOS: Local businesses show support for Bengals with custom desserts...