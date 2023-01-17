OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
1-9-5-5
(one, nine, five, five)
7-4-2-6-8
(seven, four, two, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
In Other News
1
Sonder Brewing to open second taproom in West Chester Twp.
2
Watch live: Next portion of Hamilton train station being relocated...
3
Oxford Seniors Center closed due to water damage
4
Deteriorating Butler County bridge to be replaced
5
9 state, local officials reprimanded for violating state ethics law in...