OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
8-2-9
(eight, two, nine)
2-6-0-0
(two, six, zero, zero)
7-1-7-5-8
(seven, one, seven, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
In Other News
1
Crowds gather as crews move historic train depot in Hamilton
2
State, defense rest in criminal case against Butler County auditor...
3
West Chester Twp. man dies in weekend fire
4
YWCA of Hamilton seeks another housing building with strong demand for...
5
The Donut Dude is a sweet stop on the Butler County ‘trail’