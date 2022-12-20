OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-9

(eight, two, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

2-6-0-0

(two, six, zero, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

7-1-7-5-8

(seven, one, seven, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

