OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
6-2-1
(six, two, one)
8-1-6-1
(eight, one, six, one)
4-8-7-5-8
(four, eight, seven, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $367 million
In Other News
1
Great American Bike Rally set for Year 3: What to know
2
Child severely burned now recovered, West Side honored with parade and...
3
7 months later, federal charges filed in alleged spree that included...
4
More Butler County districts go to mandatory masks as cases grow in...
5
McCrabb: Middletown church members take their supportive message to the