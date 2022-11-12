journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

2-0-4-8

(two, zero, four, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

5-0-3-0-6

(five, zero, three, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000

In Other News
1
Share your story: What are you most grateful for in 2022?
2
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box...
3
Verity award recipient says knowing Armco executive ‘means a lot to me’
4
Largest-ever veterans event at county fairgrounds a chance to offer...
5
Talawanda levy failure: ‘We have to live with the money we have’
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top