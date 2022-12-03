journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-0

(four, two, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-8-8

(three, five, eight, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

6-0-7-3-4

(six, zero, seven, three, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000

