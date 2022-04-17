OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
4-7-5
(four, seven, five)
3-3-6-8
(three, three, six, eight)
3-0-0-1-7
(three, zero, zero, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $348 million
