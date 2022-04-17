OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-5

(four, seven, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-6-8

(three, three, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

3-0-0-1-7

(three, zero, zero, one, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

