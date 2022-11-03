OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
3-3-6-0
(three, three, six, zero)
9-8-7-9-5
(nine, eight, seven, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
In Other News
1
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
2
Middletown projects operating in $844K deficit in 2023; year called...
3
Ross Twp. no longer eligible for federal low-income funding
4
‘Willy Wonka’s Wondershow’ to entertain local families Friday
5
Lakota superintendent cleared in investigation but agrees to undergo...