By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-0-5

(three, four, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-4-6-6-5

(zero, four, six, six, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

