OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
3-0-6
(three, zero, six)
3-4-0-5
(three, four, zero, five)
0-4-6-6-5
(zero, four, six, six, five)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
