OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $108 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-5-6

(nine, two, five, six)

Pick 5 Midday

5-2-7-7-1

(five, two, seven, seven, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

