OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $108 million
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
9-2-5-6
(nine, two, five, six)
5-2-7-7-1
(five, two, seven, seven, one)
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
