OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
0-4-6
(zero, four, six)
9-4-2-0
(nine, four, two, zero)
8-6-7-1-4
(eight, six, seven, one, four)
Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000
