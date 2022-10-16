OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-5-1

(eight, three, five, one)

Pick 5 Midday

9-3-6-5-3

(nine, three, six, five, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000

