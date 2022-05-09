OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
4-5-6
(four, five, six)
0-7-6-3
(zero, seven, six, three)
5-5-0-8-9
(five, five, zero, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $59 million
