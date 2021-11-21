OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
4-5-9
(four, five, nine)
9-2-7-7
(nine, two, seven, seven)
4-9-1-6-6
(four, nine, one, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: $213 million
In Other News
1
Hamilton’s chamber plans ‘party of the decade’ at Spooky Nook
2
Downtown Middletown security contract not renewed; council didn’t have...
3
39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
4
Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under...
5
Local man with one arm wins 2nd in strongman championship in Iceland