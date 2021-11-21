journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-9

(four, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-7-7

(nine, two, seven, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

4-9-1-6-6

(four, nine, one, six, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $213 million

