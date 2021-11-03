OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $36 million
0-6-8
(zero, six, eight)
8-9-0-8
(eight, nine, zero, eight)
3-1-2-7-2
(three, one, two, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $132 million
In Other News
1
Complaint from concerned citizen leads to drug arrest in Fairfield
2
New Miami voters hit brakes on request for additional police levy
3
Election 2021: What happened in 9 key races in Butler County
4
2 political conservatives, incumbent win Lakota board seats
5
Wong, Welch win West Chester Twp. trustees race