OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
6-1-6
(six, one, six)
6-0-3-9
(six, zero, three, nine)
4-7-6-5-3
(four, seven, six, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $181 million
