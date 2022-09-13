OH Lottery

BreakingNews
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-0

(eight, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

2-7-1-1

(two, seven, one, one)

Pick 5 Midday

8-2-0-5-8

(eight, two, zero, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 206,000,000

