OH Lottery

Lucky For Life

09-24-33-40-48, Lucky Ball: 11

(nine, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

Pick 3 Evening

8-2-3

(eight, two, three)

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

Pick 4 Evening

0-1-2-1

(zero, one, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-0-0

(five, one, zero, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

5-9-8-8-2

(five, nine, eight, eight, two)

Pick 5 Midday

6-9-9-7-9

(six, nine, nine, seven, nine)

Powerball

19-31-41-51-53, Powerball: 25

(nineteen, thirty-one, forty-one, fifty-one, fifty-three; Powerball: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

Rolling Cash 5

05-11-15-26-31

(five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000