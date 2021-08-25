OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-11-12-27-28-31, Kicker: 4-1-0-0-2-3
(three, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Kicker: four, one, zero, zero, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $12.7 million
09-24-33-40-48, Lucky Ball: 11
(nine, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
8-2-3
(eight, two, three)
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
0-1-2-1
(zero, one, two, one)
5-1-0-0
(five, one, zero, zero)
5-9-8-8-2
(five, nine, eight, eight, two)
6-9-9-7-9
(six, nine, nine, seven, nine)
19-31-41-51-53, Powerball: 25
(nineteen, thirty-one, forty-one, fifty-one, fifty-three; Powerball: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
05-11-15-26-31
(five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000