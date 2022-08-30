OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000
8-0-3
(eight, zero, three)
6-6-9-5
(six, six, nine, five)
3-2-6-3-7
(three, two, six, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
In Other News
1
$45M Middletown basin would reduce sewer overflow into Great Miami...
2
Information town hall for local veterans to focus on pending...
3
Jack Armstrong, the ‘Father of TVHamilton,’ dies at 78
4
Movies in the Park, hosted by 17 Strong organization, aims to spur...
5
Man dies after rollover crash in Clearcreek Twp.