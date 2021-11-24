journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-0

(five, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-8-2

(zero, nine, eight, two)

Pick 5 Midday

1-5-3-7-2

(one, five, three, seven, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

In Other News
1
Private donations sought to fuel Edgewood Schools’ stadium upgrades...
2
‘Hunger is growing’ as resources tighten throughout area
3
Cincinnati saw huge tourism boost from World Cup qualifier match
4
Why Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance is trending on Twitter today
5
Ohio gets a ‘C-’ on infrastructure report card
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top