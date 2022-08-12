journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-0-7

(one, five, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-2-1-2

(one, eight, two, one, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

In Other News
1
One dead, one critical following motorcycle crash this morning in...
2
PHOTOS: Armed man who tried to break into Cincy FBI prompts 6-hour I-71...
3
Fairfield EMS recognized for life-saving response to choking infant
4
Union Centre Food Truck Rally today boasts 40 vendors
5
Antarctica exhibit opening at Cincinnati museum this fall
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top