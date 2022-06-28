BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing features key witness from Trump White House
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-1

(two, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-2-2

(five, six, two, two)

Pick 5 Midday

9-1-4-7-9

(nine, one, four, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 365,000,000

In Other News
1
Survey: Has your rent gotten more expensive?
2
Ohio auditor says now-defunct online charter school owes $117 million
3
Butler County Fourth of July events: What you need to know
4
Hamilton man charged in child pornography investigation
5
Hamilton mayor on gold medal Special Olympian: ‘A role model for all of...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top