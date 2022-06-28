OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000
2-4-1
(two, four, one)
5-6-2-2
(five, six, two, two)
9-1-4-7-9
(nine, one, four, seven, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 365,000,000
In Other News
1
Survey: Has your rent gotten more expensive?
2
Ohio auditor says now-defunct online charter school owes $117 million
3
Butler County Fourth of July events: What you need to know
4
Hamilton man charged in child pornography investigation
5
Hamilton mayor on gold medal Special Olympian: ‘A role model for all of...