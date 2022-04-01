OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-3

(zero, six, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-2-5

(zero, eight, two, five)

Pick 5 Midday

2-8-3-9-6

(two, eight, three, nine, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $222 million

