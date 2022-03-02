Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-6

(nine, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-6-4

(eight, six, six, four)

Pick 5 Midday

2-7-0-5-6

(two, seven, zero, five, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

In Other News
1
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
2
Winter heating bill help is still available to low-income households
3
Law director: City must prove redeveloping Manchester Inn is ‘not...
4
American democracy is focus of events by Miami University’s Menard...
5
$353M Burns Farm development ‘not dead’ yet, Ross Twp. officials say
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top