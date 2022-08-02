OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-8-8

(nine, five, eight, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

6-1-9-3-3

(six, one, nine, three, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 202,000,000

