journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-1-4

(nine, zero, one, four)

Pick 5 Midday

1-7-1-4-0

(one, seven, one, four, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $472 million

In Other News
1
Middletown superintendent: School vandalism spurred by TikTok challenge
2
‘Childish’ vandalism hits at Fairfield Twp. park, police investigating
3
Wildfire shop in Hamilton expanding to add more home furnishings
4
Local impact: Butler County Statehouse districts to significantly...
5
Miami University unveils $10 million renovation of nursing learning...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top