OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
9-0-1-4
(nine, zero, one, four)
1-7-1-4-0
(one, seven, one, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $472 million
