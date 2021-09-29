OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-6

(nine, seven, six)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-7-2

(eight, four, seven, two)

Pick 5 Midday

0-5-3-6-1

(zero, five, three, six, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $570 million

