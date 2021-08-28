OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto

04-07-21-35-41-49, Kicker: 5-1-4-8-5-9

(four, seven, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-nine; Kicker: five, one, four, eight, five, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $12.8 million

Lucky For Life

02-06-08-11-38, Lucky Ball: 2

(two, six, eight, eleven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-8

(three, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

4-6-1-0

(four, six, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-2-0

(nine, two, two, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

9-8-7-2-8

(nine, eight, seven, two, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-7-0-6

(one, two, seven, zero, six)

Powerball

06-13-41-47-48, Powerball: 10

(six, thirteen, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

Rolling Cash 5

05-08-19-33-36

(five, eight, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

