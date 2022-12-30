journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-0-1

(six, nine, zero, one)

Pick 5 Midday

9-7-6-7-5

(nine, seven, six, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000

In Other News
1
Watch out for scam OSU/Georgia Peach Bowl tickets, Better Business...
2
These were the most-read Journal-News stories of 2022
3
Looking back at the top Butler County crime and safety stories in 2022
4
Fifty West Brewpub sets 2023 reopening date after shutting down due...
5
Looking back: 2022 has ‘gone by fast’ as Hamilton’s business sector...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top