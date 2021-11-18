journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $74 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-8-3-6

(nine, eight, three, six)

Pick 5 Midday

2-1-5-1-4

(two, one, five, one, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $205 million

