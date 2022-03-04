Hamburger icon
OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-5-4

(one, nine, five, four)

Pick 5 Midday

3-4-5-0-2

(three, four, five, zero, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $85 million

