OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $256 million
2-2-8
(two, two, eight)
9-6-1-7
(nine, six, one, seven)
0-8-9-7-8
(zero, eight, nine, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $290 million
