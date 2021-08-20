OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $256 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-8

(two, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-6-1-7

(nine, six, one, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

0-8-9-7-8

(zero, eight, nine, seven, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $290 million

