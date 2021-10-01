OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-6

(six, eight, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-6-2

(three, seven, six, two)

Pick 5 Midday

6-5-5-7-5

(six, five, five, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $620 million

