OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
3-7-6-2
(three, seven, six, two)
6-5-5-7-5
(six, five, five, seven, five)
Estimated jackpot: $620 million
In Other News
1
Butler County Sheriff’s Office corrections lieutenant dies
2
Anticipated HUB on Main now open as Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
3
2 indicted on felony charges for fatal crashes in Butler County
4
Christian’s CornStand Jam will remember Butler County man this weekend...
5
Archdiocese releases draft of plan to reorganize parishes in southwest...