OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-6

(seven, zero, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-0-8

(four, two, zero, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

7-2-4-4-5

(seven, two, four, four, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 150,000,000

