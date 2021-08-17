OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-6-9

(one, seven, six, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

2-7-3-5-4

(two, seven, three, five, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $274 million

