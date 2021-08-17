OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)
1-7-6-9
(one, seven, six, nine)
2-7-3-5-4
(two, seven, three, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
