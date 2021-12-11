OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $148 million
6-8-7
(six, eight, seven)
3-9-5-2
(three, nine, five, two)
5-0-1-3-3
(five, zero, one, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $307 million
In Other News
1
‘Last mile’ Amazon distribution center in West Chester seeks staff amid
2
Schools, police manage string of threats after Michigan shooting
3
Dozens of Ross Twp. residents protest $353M mixed-use development
4
Prosecutor seeks help for Good Samaritan whose car was totaled when she
5
Hamilton government considers buying Chem-Dyne Superfund site