OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-7

(six, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-5-2

(three, nine, five, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-0-1-3-3

(five, zero, one, three, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $307 million

