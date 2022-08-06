journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-7

(zero, one, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-8-1

(four, three, eight, one)

Pick 5 Midday

5-7-3-8-2

(five, seven, three, eight, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

In Other News
1
Hamilton City Schools hire treasurer currently working for Ross Schools
2
Fairfield’s fire chief to retire after 38 years with city
3
Affordable housing stays at forefront of Oxford group discussions
4
Lakota board member says recall petition is ‘product of mob mentality’
5
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in Mason to tour new AtriCure facility
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top