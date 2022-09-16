OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
6-4-6
(six, four, six)
9-2-5-0
(nine, two, five, zero)
6-8-8-2-8
(six, eight, eight, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000
In Other News
1
Butler County voters to decide 40 ballot issues on Nov. 8
2
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: What to know about this action-packed...
3
Military Women’s Memorial honors 99-year-old Hamilton woman as ‘Living...
4
Some begin Christmas shopping in September to avoid shortages, delays
5
Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio