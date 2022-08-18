OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
4-5-0-5
(four, five, zero, five)
6-0-3-0-6
(six, zero, three, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000
