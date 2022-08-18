OH Lottery

BreakingNews
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-2

(five, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-0-5

(four, five, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-0-3-0-6

(six, zero, three, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000

