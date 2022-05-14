journal-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 112,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-0-3

(eight, zero, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-8-5

(zero, four, eight, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-5-4-8-2

(zero, five, four, eight, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

