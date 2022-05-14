OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 112,000,000
8-0-3
(eight, zero, three)
0-4-8-5
(zero, four, eight, five)
0-5-4-8-2
(zero, five, four, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
In Other News
1
Butler County Land Bank adds another township
2
Relative’s death from nursing shortage spurs mother of four to earn...
3
Christian Brothers Automotive wants to expand into Fairfield Twp.
4
Former Fenwick HS Principal James J. O’Connor was leader during...
5
Local man, 90, wins Tennis Super Senior World Championships